Pitchers on the Patio

All Summer Long | Exclusive to Patio Guests

Pitchers Include

Spiked Berry Lemondade
Absolut Citron vodka, St-Germain Elderflower liqueur, strawberry purée, lemondade and basil

Blueberry Thyme Gin & Tonic
Langley's gin, muddled blueberry, lime and thyme topped with tonic. 
For a twist, try it frozen!

Peach Margarita
Sauza Hornitos Plata tequila, peach purée, fresh lime and Grand Marnier with a salted chili rim  

All Day Rosé Sangria
Charles & Charles Rosé with strawberry, raspberry, and a kiss of peach topped with Segura Viudas Cava Brut.  

Special only valid on the outdoor patio

