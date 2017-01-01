Pitchers Include:
Spiked Berry Lemondade
Absolut Citron vodka, St-Germain Elderflower liqueur, strawberry purée, lemondade and basil
Blueberry Thyme Gin & Tonic
Langley's gin, muddled blueberry, lime and thyme topped with tonic.
For a twist, try it frozen!
Peach Margarita
Sauza Hornitos Plata tequila, peach purée, fresh lime and Grand Marnier with a salted chili rim
All Day Rosé Sangria
Charles & Charles Rosé with strawberry, raspberry, and a kiss of peach topped with Segura Viudas Cava Brut.
Special only valid on the outdoor patio